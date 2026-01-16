Kings vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 16

Kings vs. Wizards Game Info

The Washington Wizards (10-29) are underdogs (+6.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Sacramento Kings (11-30) at 10 p.m. ET on Friday, January 16, 2026 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs on NBCS-CA and MNMT. The point total in the matchup is set at 232.5.

Kings vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -6.5 232.5 -240 +198

Kings vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (61.8%)

Kings vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Kings have compiled a 15-24-2 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 15 wins against the spread in 39 games this year.

Kings games have gone over the total 18 times out of 39 chances this season.

The Wizards have hit the over 48.7% of the time this year (19 of 39 games with a set point total).

Sacramento has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered eight times in 21 opportunities at home, and it has covered seven times in 20 opportunities on the road.

The Kings have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (38.1%) than road games (50%).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (8-11-0) than away (7-13-0) this season.

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 57.9% of the time at home (11 of 19), and 40% of the time away (eight of 20).

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7 assists.

DeMar DeRozan averages 19.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists.

Zach LaVine averages 20 points, 3.1 boards and 2.2 assists.

Maxime Raynaud's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 6.4 boards and 1.1 assists per game, shooting 56.3% from the floor.

Precious Achiuwa is averaging 7.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Alex Sarr gives the Wizards 16.9 points, 7.6 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.3 blocks (first in league).

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest. He is making 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 40% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is draining 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Marvin Bagley III averages 10 points, 5.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He is sinking 62.8% of his shots from the floor.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 6.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He is sinking 49% of his shots from the floor.

