Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 18

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 18, 2026

Sunday, January 18, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: KUNP and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (12-30) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (21-22) on Sunday, January 18, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -2.5 228.5 -138 +118

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (50.6%)

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Kings have compiled a 16-24-2 record against the spread this season.

The Trail Blazers have 24 wins against the spread in 43 games this season.

This season, 19 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total out of 43 chances.

Trail Blazers games this season have hit the over on 22 of 43 set point totals (51.2%).

Sacramento has done a better job covering the spread at home (9-12-1) than it has in road games (7-12-1).

The Kings have exceeded the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (40.9%) than road games (50%).

Against the spread, Portland has been better at home (14-8-0) than on the road (10-11-0).

Trail Blazers games have finished above the over/under more often at home (12 times out of 22) than away (10 of 21) this season.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 15.1 points, 6.4 boards and 7 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per contest.

DeMar DeRozan averages 19.1 points, 3.3 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 50.7% from the field.

Dennis Schroder averages 13 points, 3.2 boards and 5.7 assists, shooting 41.8% from the floor and 35.1% from downtown, with 1.5 made treys per contest.

Zach LaVine's numbers on the season are 19.9 points, 3.1 boards and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 39.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 made 3-pointers.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 10.3 points, 1.2 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 26.1 points for the Trail Blazers, plus 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists.

Per game, Shaedon Sharpe gives the Trail Blazers 21.6 points, 4.5 boards and 2.7 assists. He also averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Donovan Clingan's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 10.7 boards and 1.9 assists per game. He is draining 53.4% of his shots from the floor.

Toumani Camara's numbers on the season are 12.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 41.8% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.5 triples.

The Trail Blazers are getting 19.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from Jerami Grant.

