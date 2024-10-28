Kings vs. Trail Blazers NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for October 28

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

Monday, October 28, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and KATU

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) are big, 12.5-point underdogs against the Sacramento Kings (0-2) at Golden 1 Center on Monday, October 28, 2024. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and KATU. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -12.5 -110 -110 227.5 -110 -110 -769 +540

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (89.1%)

Kings vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Kings put together a 42-40-0 record against the spread last season.

Against the spread, as underdogs of 12.5 points or more, the Trail Blazers went 13-7-2 last season.

Kings games went over the point total 37 out of 82 times last season.

There were 40 Trail Blazers games (out of 82) that hit the over last season.

In home games last season, Sacramento sported a worse record against the spread (18-23-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (24-17-0).

Portland's winning percentage against the spread at home was .439 (18-22-1) last year. On the road, it was .512 (21-18-2).

Kings Leaders

Domantas Sabonis recorded 19.4 points, 13.7 boards and 8.2 assists last season. He also sank 59.4% of his shots from the field (ninth in NBA).

Per game, De'Aaron Fox collected 26.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. He also put up 2 steals (first in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

DeMar DeRozan collected 24 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists per game, plus 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Keegan Murray collected 15.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He drained 45.4% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Malik Monk averaged 15.4 points, 2.9 boards and 5.1 assists. He drained 44.3% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija collected 14.7 points, 3.8 assists and 7.2 boards last season.

Deandre Ayton collected 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant collected 21 points, 2.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Anfernee Simons put up 22.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

Scoot Henderson put up 14 points, 5.4 assists and 3.1 boards.

