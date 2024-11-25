Kings vs. Thunder NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 25

Kings vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Monday, November 25, 2024

Monday, November 25, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSOK

A pair of the league's top scorers face off when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (seventh, 28.7 PPG) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (12-4) visit De'Aaron Fox (fifth, 28.9 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (8-9) on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and FDSOK. The Thunder are 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.

Kings vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -4.5 223.5 -200 +168

Kings vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (60.4%)

Kings vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have gone 9-7-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Kings are 6-10-1 this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over seven times out of 17 chances this season.

Kings games this season have gone over the total in eight of 17 opportunities (47.1%).

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (4-2-0) than it has at home (5-5-0).

In terms of over/unders, the Thunder hit the over more often at home, as they've exceeded the total five times in 10 opportunities this season (50%). On the road, they have hit the over two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

Against the spread, Sacramento has had better results on the road (4-4-0) than at home (2-6-1).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have finished over less frequently at home (four of nine, 44.4%) than away (four of eight, 50%).

Thunder Leaders

Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers on the season are 28.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, shooting 50% from the floor and 33.7% from downtown, with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Jalen Williams is averaging 21.8 points, 5.2 assists and 6.6 boards.

Luguentz Dort averages 11.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Chet Holmgren averages 16.4 points, 8.7 boards and 2 assists, shooting 50.5% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 made treys per contest.

Aaron Wiggins averages 9.6 points, 3.8 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.7% from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Kings Leaders

Fox averages 28.9 points for the Kings, plus 4.9 boards and 5.7 assists.

The Kings receive 19.9 points per game from Domantas Sabonis, plus 13.1 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gets the Kings 22.1 points, 4.3 boards and 4 assists, plus 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Kings are receiving 13.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Keegan Murray.

The Kings are receiving 10.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Kevin Huerter.

