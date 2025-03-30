NHL
Kings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30
The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the San Jose Sharks.
Kings vs Sharks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (40-23-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-43-9)
- Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Kings vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-450)
|Sharks (+340)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (65.6%)
Kings vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -164 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being +134.
Kings vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Kings-Sharks on March 30 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.
Kings vs Sharks Moneyline
- The Kings vs Sharks moneyline has Los Angeles as a -450 favorite, while San Jose is a +340 underdog on the road.