Kings vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 30

The NHL's Sunday schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings facing the San Jose Sharks.

Kings vs Sharks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (40-23-9) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-43-9)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN

Kings vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-450) Sharks (+340) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (65.6%)

Kings vs Sharks Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals. The Kings are -164 to cover the spread, with the Sharks being +134.

Kings vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Sharks on March 30 is 5.5. The over is -132, and the under is +108.

Kings vs Sharks Moneyline

The Kings vs Sharks moneyline has Los Angeles as a -450 favorite, while San Jose is a +340 underdog on the road.

