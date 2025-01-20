FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Kings vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Kings vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Penguins Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (25-13-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-21-8)
  • Date: Monday, January 20, 2025
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-176)Penguins (+146)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (69%)

Kings vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -178 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +144.

Kings vs Penguins Over/Under

  • The over/under for Kings-Penguins on January 20 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Kings vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Kings, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +146, and Los Angeles is -176 playing at home.

