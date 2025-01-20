Kings vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 20

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Kings vs Penguins Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (25-13-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-21-8)

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-176) Penguins (+146) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (69%)

Kings vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Penguins are -178 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +144.

Kings vs Penguins Over/Under

The over/under for Kings-Penguins on January 20 is 5.5. The over is -122, and the under is +100.

Kings vs Penguins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Penguins-Kings, Pittsburgh is the underdog at +146, and Los Angeles is -176 playing at home.

