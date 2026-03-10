Kings vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Kings vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSIN and NBCS-CA

The Indiana Pacers (15-49) will attempt to end a nine-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the Sacramento Kings (15-50) on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at Golden 1 Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 10 p.m. ET on FDSIN and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Kings vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -3.5 234.5 -164 +136

Kings vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (52.9%)

Kings vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Kings are 24-38-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Pacers are 28-36-0 this year.

This season, 32 of the Kings' games have gone over the point total out of 64 chances.

Pacers games this year have hit the over 30 times in 64 opportunities (46.9%).

At home, Sacramento has a better record against the spread (12-18-1) compared to its ATS record in road games (12-20-1).

When it comes to point totals, the Kings hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 16 times in 32 opportunities this season (50%). In away games, they have hit the over 16 times in 33 opportunities (48.5%).

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (17-15-0) than away (11-21-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Pacers games have finished over more frequently at home (16 of 32, 50%) than away (14 of 32, 43.8%).

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists, shooting 43% from the field and 34.1% from downtown, with 2 made 3-pointers per game.

DeMar DeRozan averages 18.2 points, 3 boards and 3.9 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor.

Maxime Raynaud averages 10.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists, shooting 56.3% from the field.

Precious Achiuwa is averaging 8.7 points, 1.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds.

Malik Monk is averaging 12.7 points, 2 boards and 2.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam is averaging 24 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pacers.

Andrew Nembhard's numbers on the season are 17.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. He is draining 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 triples.

Per game, Jarace Walker gets the Pacers 11.2 points, 5 boards and 2.3 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Jay Huff's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He is making 47.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.4 triples.

The Pacers receive 9.3 points per game from T.J. McConnell, plus 2.2 boards and 4.7 assists.

