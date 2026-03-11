Kings vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 11

Kings vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 11, 2026

Wednesday, March 11, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (16-50) are big, 12.5-point underdogs against the Charlotte Hornets (33-33) at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, March 11, 2026. The game tips at 10 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-CA. The over/under in the matchup is set at 226.5.

Kings vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -12.5 226.5 -671 +490

Kings vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hornets win (75.5%)

Kings vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have registered a 40-25-1 record against the spread this season.

The Kings are 25-38-2 against the spread this year.

This season, Hornets games have hit the over 25 times.

Kings games this year have hit the over 48.5% of the time (32 out of 66 games with a set point total).

Charlotte has a worse record against the spread at home (18-12-1) than it does in away games (22-13-0).

The Hornets have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (32.3%) than road tilts (42.9%).

This year, Sacramento is 13-18-1 at home against the spread (.394 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-20-1 ATS (.364).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have gone over 48.5% of the time this season, both at home (16 of 33) and on the road (16 of 33).

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.2 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kon Knueppel's numbers on the season are 19.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 48.9% from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc (sixth in league), with an average of 3.5 made treys (second in NBA).

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 17.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 44% from the field and 32.2% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

Brandon Miller averages 20.7 points, 5.1 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 43.2% from the field and 37.9% from downtown, with 3.1 made treys per contest (10th in league).

Moussa Diabate is averaging 8.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Kings.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 48.5% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Maxime Raynaud provides the Kings 11 points, 7.3 boards and 1.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Precious Achiuwa averages 8.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is making 52.4% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Malik Monk gives the Kings 12.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

