Kings vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 20

Kings vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, January 20, 2026

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSSUN and NBCS-CA

The Miami Heat (22-21) visit the Sacramento Kings (12-31) after losing four straight road games. The Heat are favored by only 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 20, 2026. The point total is set at 237.5 for the matchup.

Kings vs. Heat Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -2.5 237.5 -144 +122

Kings vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (56.4%)

Kings vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have covered the spread 24 times over 43 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Kings are 16-25-2 this year.

This season, 22 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total.

Kings games this year have eclipsed the over/under 19 times in 43 opportunities (44.2%).

Miami has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 13 times in 22 opportunities at home, and it has covered 11 times in 21 opportunities in road games.

In home games, the Heat exceed the over/under 50% of the time (11 of 22 games). They hit the over more consistently in road games, topping the total in 52.4% of games (11 of 21).

This season, Sacramento is 9-13-1 at home against the spread (.391 winning percentage). Away, it is 7-12-1 ATS (.350).

Looking at the over/under, Kings games have gone over less frequently at home (nine of 23, 39.1%) than on the road (10 of 20, 50%).

Heat Leaders

Norman Powell averages 23.7 points, 3.7 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 48.4% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per game.

Bam Adebayo is averaging 17 points, 2.8 assists and 9.7 rebounds.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.6 points, 9.8 boards and 0.6 assists, shooting 54% from the floor and 41.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Andrew Wiggins is averaging 15.8 points, 2.8 assists and 4.9 boards.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists, shooting 52.5% from the field.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 15.3 points, 6.3 boards and 7 assists per contest. He is also draining 43.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gives the Kings 19 points, 3.3 boards and 4 assists. He also averages 1.4 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Dennis Schroder gets the Kings 12.7 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Zach LaVine averages 19.8 points, 3 boards and 2.2 assists. He is making 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 triples per game.

Maxime Raynaud averages 10.1 points, 6.5 boards and 1.2 assists. He is making 54.9% of his shots from the floor.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.