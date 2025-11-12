Kings vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 12

Kings vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 12, 2025

Wednesday, November 12, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (3-8) are 4-point underdogs as they look to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (6-5) on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The game airs at 10 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Kings vs. Hawks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -4 233.5 -168 +142

Kings vs. Hawks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (52.6%)

Kings vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks are 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings have played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

This season, Hawks games have hit the over four times.

The Kings have hit the over 63.6% of the time this year (seven of 11 games with a set point total).

Atlanta has done a better job covering the spread in away games (3-3-0) than it has at home (2-3-0).

At home, the Hawks eclipse the total 40% of the time (two of five games). They've hit the over in 33.3% of road games (two of six contests).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .167 (1-5-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-1-1).

Kings games have finished above the over/under 50% of the time at home (three of six), and 80% of the time on the road (four of five).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 20.1 points, 5.2 assists and 8.6 rebounds.

Onyeka Okongwu averages 12.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 9.5 points, 5.4 assists and 5.9 boards.

Kristaps Porzingis' numbers on the season are 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 43.1% from the field and 30% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 17.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook is averaging 14.9 points, 6.5 boards and 6 assists for the Kings.

The Kings are getting 20.5 points, 3.5 boards and 3.5 assists per game from DeMar DeRozan.

The Kings receive 23.9 points per game from Zach LaVine, plus 3.4 boards and 2.1 assists.

The Kings are getting 15.8 points, 13.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Domantas Sabonis.

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 11.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He is draining 38.3% of his shots from the field and 27.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 treys.

