Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 30

Kings vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 30, 2025

Sunday, November 30, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California Coverage: FDSSE and NBCS-CA

The Memphis Grizzlies (8-12) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (5-15) on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup airs at 9 p.m. ET on FDSSE and NBCS-CA. The matchup has an over/under of 232.5 points.

Kings vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -3.5 232.5 -158 +134

Kings vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (55.9%)

Kings vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies have covered the spread eight times this season (8-12-0).

In the Kings' 20 games this season, they have seven wins against the spread.

Grizzlies games have gone over the total seven times this season.

The Kings have gone over the point total 50% of the time this season (10 of 20 games with a set point total).

Memphis sports the same winning percentage against the spread in home games (.400) as it does on the road.

When it comes to point totals, the Grizzlies hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total four times in 10 opportunities this season (40%). In away games, they have hit the over three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .222 (2-7-0). Away, it is .455 (5-5-1).

Kings games have gone above the over/under 44.4% of the time at home (four of nine), and 54.5% of the time away (six of 11).

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama averages 13.8 points, 6.7 boards and 2.9 assists.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 18.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 47.2% from the field and 37% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cedric Coward is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 assists and 5.9 boards.

Jock Landale is averaging 11.3 points, 1.5 assists and 5.5 boards.

Jaylen Wells' numbers on the season are 11.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 40.9% from the field and 32.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 14.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He is also sinking 44.1% of his shots from the field and 39% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Per game, DeMar DeRozan gives the Kings 18.2 points, 3.1 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Kings are getting 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Zach LaVine.

The Kings receive 12.4 points per game from Dennis Schroder, plus 3.7 rebounds and 6 assists.

Malik Monk's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He is sinking 44.9% of his shots from the floor and 41.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 triples.

