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NHL

Kings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Kings vs Flames NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 24

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Calgary Flames.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Flames Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (28-25-17) vs. Calgary Flames (29-34-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-146)Flames (+122)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (56.2%)

Kings vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Flames are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Kings. The Flames are -205 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +164.

Kings vs Flames Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Flames on March 24, with the over at -122 and the under at +100.

Kings vs Flames Moneyline

  • The Kings vs Flames moneyline has Los Angeles as a -146 favorite, while Calgary is a +122 underdog at home.

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