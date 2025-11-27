Kings vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28

The Los Angeles Kings versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about today's NHL betting odds.

Kings vs Ducks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (11-6-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-8-1)

Date: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-130) Ducks (+108) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (60%)

Kings vs Ducks Puck Line

The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Kings are +186 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -235.

Kings vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for the Kings versus Ducks game on Nov. 28 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.

Kings vs Ducks Moneyline

The Kings vs Ducks moneyline has Los Angeles as a -130 favorite, while Anaheim is a +108 underdog at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!