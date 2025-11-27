NHL
Kings vs Ducks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 28
The Los Angeles Kings versus the Anaheim Ducks is on the NHL schedule for Friday.
Kings vs Ducks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (11-6-6) vs. Anaheim Ducks (14-8-1)
- Date: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-130)
|Ducks (+108)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
- Prediction: Kings win (60%)
Kings vs Ducks Puck Line
- The Kings are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Ducks. The Kings are +186 to cover the spread, while the Ducks are -235.
Kings vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Kings versus Ducks game on Nov. 28 has been set at 6.5, with +106 odds on the over and -130 odds on the under.
Kings vs Ducks Moneyline
- The Kings vs Ducks moneyline has Los Angeles as a -130 favorite, while Anaheim is a +108 underdog at home.