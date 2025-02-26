Kings vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Vancouver Canucks.

Kings vs Canucks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (31-17-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (26-20-11)

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: TNT

Kings vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-166) Canucks (+138) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (55.6%)

Kings vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Canucks are -188 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +152.

Kings vs Canucks Over/Under

An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Canucks on February 26, with the over being -112 and the under -110.

Kings vs Canucks Moneyline

The Kings vs Canucks moneyline has Los Angeles as a -166 favorite, while Vancouver is a +138 underdog on the road.

