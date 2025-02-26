NHL
Kings vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26
The NHL's Wednesday schedule includes the Los Angeles Kings taking on the Vancouver Canucks.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Kings vs Canucks Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (31-17-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (26-20-11)
- Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: TNT
Kings vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-166)
|Canucks (+138)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kings win (55.6%)
Kings vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Canucks are -188 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +152.
Kings vs Canucks Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Kings-Canucks on February 26, with the over being -112 and the under -110.
Kings vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Kings vs Canucks moneyline has Los Angeles as a -166 favorite, while Vancouver is a +138 underdog on the road.