FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Kings vs Canucks Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (11-6-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-13-2)
  • Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-166)Canucks (+138)6.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (60%)

Kings vs Canucks Puck Line

  • The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -178 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +144.

Kings vs Canucks Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Canucks on Nov. 29, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Kings vs Canucks Moneyline

  • Los Angeles is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +138 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup