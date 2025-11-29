Kings vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 29

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucks.

Kings vs Canucks Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (11-6-7) vs. Vancouver Canucks (10-13-2)

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-166) Canucks (+138) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kings win (60%)

Kings vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Canucks are -178 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +144.

Kings vs Canucks Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Kings-Canucks on Nov. 29, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Kings vs Canucks Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -166 on the moneyline, while Vancouver is a +138 underdog on the road.

