Khalil Shakir Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Jets

Khalil Shakir and the Buffalo Bills will face the New York Jets and their 16th-ranked pass defense (213.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Shakir worth considering for his next matchup versus the Jets? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right decision.

Khalil Shakir Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets

Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.8

6.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 50.36

50.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Shakir Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Shakir is currently the 42nd-ranked fantasy player (155th overall), tallying 94.4 total fantasy points (5.9 per game).

During his last three games Shakir has been targeted 17 times, with 15 receptions for 134 yards and zero TDs. He has posted 13.4 fantasy points (4.5 per game) during that stretch.

Shakir has ammassed 155 receiving yards and one touchdown on 18 catches (24 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 21.5 (4.3 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Shakir's fantasy season so far was Week 8 against the Carolina Panthers, when he caught six balls on seven targets for 88 yards with one touchdown, good for 14.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Khalil Shakir disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, when he managed only -0.3 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the year.

Jets Defensive Performance

New York has conceded more than 300 yards passing to only two players this season.

A total of 15 players have thrown for at least one TD against the Jets this season.

New York has allowed seven players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Jets this year.

New York has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Jets have allowed 27 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

New York has allowed four players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Jets have allowed four players to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of 16 players have rushed for at least one TD against New York this year.

The Jets have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only three players this year.

