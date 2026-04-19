Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 19

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Colorado Rockies.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Dodgers vs Rockies Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (15-4) vs. Colorado Rockies (7-13)

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

3:10 p.m. ET Venue: Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado

Coors Field -- Denver, Colorado Coverage: Rockies.TV and SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-290) | COL: (+235)

LAD: (-290) | COL: (+235) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-176) | COL: +1.5 (+146)

LAD: -1.5 (-176) | COL: +1.5 (+146) Total: 11 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Roki Sasaki (Dodgers) - 0-2, 6.23 ERA vs Michael Lorenzen (Rockies) - 1-2, 8.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Roki Sasaki (0-2) to the mound, while Michael Lorenzen (1-2) will take the ball for the Rockies. When Sasaki starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. When Sasaki starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 1-2. The Rockies have a 3-1-0 record against the spread in Lorenzen's starts. The Rockies have a 1-3 record in Lorenzen's four starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Dodgers vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (65.4%)

Dodgers vs Rockies Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -290 on the moneyline, while Colorado is a +235 underdog despite being at home.

Dodgers vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (+146 to cover), and Los Angeles is -176 to cover the runline.

Dodgers vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 11 has been set for Dodgers-Rockies on April 19, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 15, or 78.9%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Los Angeles has won two of three games when listed as at least -290 on the moneyline.

The Dodgers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of their 19 opportunities.

The Dodgers are 11-8-0 against the spread in their 19 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won seven of the 20 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (35%).

Colorado has played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rockies have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 20 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-13-0).

The Rockies have a 12-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Andy Pages has 28 hits and an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .691. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .412 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is third in slugging.

Pages has recorded at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .313 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Freddie Freeman is batting .282 with seven doubles, three home runs and six walks, while slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .341.

His batting average ranks 48th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 51st.

Freeman heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .350 with three doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Shohei Ohtani has 18 hits this season and has a slash line of .265/.402/.515.

Kyle Tucker is batting .236 with a .341 OBP and 11 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Tucker brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Mickey Moniak is hitting .261 with two doubles, five home runs and three walks. He's slugging .630 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Moniak takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .188 with two doubles and two walks.

Hunter Goodman paces his team with 17 hits and a .338 OBP. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .515.

He is 77th in batting average, 81st in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage in MLB.

T.J. Rumfield is batting .250 with a double, a triple, two home runs and seven walks.

Troy Johnston has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .273.

Dodgers vs Rockies Head to Head

4/17/2026: 7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

7-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/10/2025: 9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

9-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 9/9/2025: 7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270)

7-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -335, Underdog Moneyline: +270) 9/8/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -375, Underdog Moneyline: +300) 8/21/2025: 9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

9-5 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/20/2025: 8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

8-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/19/2025: 11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

11-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 8/18/2025: 4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

4-3 COL (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/26/2025: 3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 6/25/2025: 8-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -340, Underdog Moneyline: +275)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!