Keon Coleman Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Steelers

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman will be up against the 31st-ranked passing defense of the Pittsburgh Steelers (258.7 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Coleman's next game versus the Steelers, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Keon Coleman Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.9

5.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 34.48

34.48 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Coleman Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Coleman is currently the 55th-ranked player in fantasy (194th overall), with 49.0 total fantasy points (5.4 per game).

In his last three games, Coleman has reeled in eight balls (on 14 targets) for 93 yards and one touchdown, good for 15.3 fantasy points (5.1 per game).

Coleman has put up 22.7 fantasy points (4.5 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 27 targets into 15 catches for 127 yards and two TDs.

The peak of Coleman's fantasy season was a Week 1 outburst against the Baltimore Ravens, a matchup in which he posted 17.2 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs.

From a fantasy standpoint, Keon Coleman had his worst performance of the season in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons, when he put up just 1.1 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Steelers Defensive Performance

Four players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed at least one passing TD to 10 opposing QBs this year.

Pittsburgh has allowed six players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three TDs in a game versus the Steelers this season.

Pittsburgh has given up over 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

The Steelers have allowed a TD catch by 16 players this season.

Pittsburgh has allowed three players to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

Three players have picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Steelers this year.

A total of seven players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Pittsburgh this season.

The Steelers have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

