Ducks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 12

On Sunday in the NHL, the Anaheim Ducks are playing the Vancouver Canucks.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Ducks vs Canucks Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (42-32-5) vs. Vancouver Canucks (23-48-8)

Date: Sunday, April 12, 2026

Sunday, April 12, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Canucks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-330) Canucks (+260) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (62.2%)

Ducks vs Canucks Puck Line

The Canucks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Ducks. The Canucks are +106 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are -132.

Ducks vs Canucks Over/Under

Ducks versus Canucks on April 12 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -128 and the under +104.

Ducks vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Ducks-Canucks, Anaheim is the favorite at -330, and Vancouver is +260 playing on the road.

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