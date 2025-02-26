Kentucky vs Oklahoma Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for February 26

The Kentucky Wildcats (18-9, 7-7 SEC) will visit the Oklahoma Sooners (17-10, 4-10 SEC) after losing three straight road games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Wednesday, February 26, 2025 Game time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Arena: Lloyd Noble Center

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Oklahoma win (53.1%)

Before placing a wager on Wednesday's Kentucky-Oklahoma spread (Kentucky -3.5) or over/under (163.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has compiled a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma has won 12 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Kentucky (8-7) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (53.3%) than Oklahoma (6-6) does as the underdog (50%).

The Wildcats have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered nine times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they've covered three times in eight opportunities on the road.

Against the spread, the Sooners have performed better at home (6-9-0) than away (2-5-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Kentucky is 8-6-0 this season.

Oklahoma is 5-9-0 against the spread in SEC games this season.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been victorious in 12, or 66.7%, of the 18 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Wildcats have a win-loss record of 12-2 when favored by -152 or better by bookmakers this year.

Oklahoma has a 5-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.7% of those games).

The Sooners have a record of 4-7 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer (36.4%).

Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 60.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Kentucky vs. Oklahoma Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky averages 85.7 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 76.4 per outing (304th in college basketball). It has a +249 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Otega Oweh leads Kentucky, averaging 15.7 points per game (208th in the nation).

Oklahoma's +115 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.7 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while allowing 73.5 per outing (234th in college basketball).

Jalon Moore's 17.0 points per game paces Oklahoma and ranks 111th in college basketball.

The Wildcats pull down 35.0 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) while allowing 32.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.9 boards per game.

Amari Williams is 35th in college basketball action with 8.8 rebounds per game to lead the Wildcats.

The Sooners lose the rebound battle by 1.4 boards on average. They collect 29.4 rebounds per game, 319th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.8.

Moore is 382nd in college basketball with 5.7 rebounds per game, leading the Sooners.

Kentucky's 106.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in college basketball, and the 94.6 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 220th in college basketball.

The Sooners' 100.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 72nd in college basketball, and the 94.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 226th in college basketball.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!