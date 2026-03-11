Kentucky vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for SEC Tournament

The No. 9 seed Kentucky Wildcats (20-12, 10-8 SEC) face off against the No. 8 seed Missouri Tigers (20-11, 10-8 SEC) in the SEC tournament Thursday at Bridgestone Arena, tipping off at 12:30 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to take one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Bridgestone Arena

Kentucky vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kentucky win (64.4%)

Kentucky is a 3.5-point favorite over Missouri on Thursday and the over/under is set at 149.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

Kentucky vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kentucky has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Missouri has put together a 14-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 42.1% of the time. That's less often than Missouri covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (66.7%).

The Wildcats sport an identical winning percentage against the spread when playing at home (.500) as they do on the road.

This year, the Tigers are 8-10-0 at home against the spread (.444 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-5-0 ATS (.545).

Against the spread, in conference games, Kentucky is 9-10-0 this season.

Missouri's SEC record against the spread is 9-9-0.

Kentucky vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kentucky has been the moneyline favorite in 15 games this season and has come away with the win 11 times (73.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Wildcats have been victorious eight times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -164 or shorter on the moneyline.

Missouri has won six of the 12 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, the Tigers have a 5-4 record (winning 55.6% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Kentucky has a 62.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Kentucky vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Kentucky's +238 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.4 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while giving up 74.0 per outing (187th in college basketball).

Otega Oweh ranks 78th in the nation with a team-high 18.3 points per game.

Missouri has a +144 scoring differential, topping opponents by 4.6 points per game. It is putting up 79.9 points per game, 89th in college basketball, and is giving up 75.3 per outing to rank 221st in college basketball.

Missouri's leading scorer, Mark Mitchell, is 98th in the country, averaging 17.9 points per game.

The Wildcats record 34.4 rebounds per game (62nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.4 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.0 boards per game.

Malachi Moreno's 6.5 rebounds per game lead the Wildcats and rank 221st in college basketball play.

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Tigers accumulate rank 174th in the nation, 3.3 more than the 28.8 their opponents pull down.

Mitchell's 5.2 rebounds per game lead the Tigers and rank 517th in college basketball.

Kentucky ranks 60th in college basketball with 103.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 139th in college basketball defensively with 93.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tigers rank 73rd in college basketball with 102.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 215th defensively with 96.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

