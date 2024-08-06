2024 Kent State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Kent State Golden Flashes are 0-2 so far this season. Dissect the rest of their 2024 schedule and results below.

Kent State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Pittsburgh Aug. 31 L 55-24 Panthers (-23.5) 54.5 2 St. Francis (PA) Sept. 7 L 23-17 Golden Flashes (-18.5) 50.5 3 @ Tennessee Sept. 14 - Volunteers (-47.5) 62.5 4 @ Penn State Sept. 21 - - - 5 Eastern Michigan Sept. 28 - - - 7 Ball State Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Bowling Green Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

Kent State Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Golden Flashes lost 23-17 to the St. Francis (PA) Red Flash. In that game against the Red Flash, Devin Kargman had 193 yards on 22-of-38 passing (57.9%) for the Golden Flashes, with one touchdown and one interception. In the running game, Ky Thomas totaled 39 rushing yards on 11 carries (3.5 yards per carry). He added four catches for 26 yards. Luke Floriea led the receiving charge against the Red Flash, hauling in six passes for 92 yards and one touchdown.

Kent State Betting Insights

Kent State has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

