Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Buccaneers

Kenneth Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- whose rushing defense was ranked 15th in the league last year (120.7 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 3, on Monday at 7:15 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Gainwell worth a look for his next game against the Buccaneers? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Gainwell vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Game Day: September 25, 2023

September 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM

7:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.54

7.54 Projected Rushing Yards: 43.92

43.92 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.32

0.32 Projected Receiving Yards: 10.10

10.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Gainwell 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 51st at his position and 181st overall, Gainwell picked up 64.9 fantasy points (3.8 per game) last year.

In his one game so far this year, Gainwell had 54 rushing yards on 14 attempts and zero touchdowns, and 20 receiving yards on four catches (four targets), ending up with 7.4 fantasy points.

Gainwell picked up 18.1 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 2 versus the New York Giants, which was his best game last year.

In his second-best performance last year -- Week 12 against the Green Bay Packers -- Gainwell picked up 10.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 8 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

Buccaneers Defensive Performance

Last season, Tampa Bay allowed one quarterback to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last season, the Buccaneers allowed 16 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Tampa Bay allowed nine players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Buccaneers gave up three or more passing touchdowns to three opposing quarterbacks last year.

Through the air, Tampa Bay gave up more than 100 receiving yards to three players last season.

The Buccaneers allowed 29 players to haul in a TD pass against them last season.

Tampa Bay didn't give up more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

In the ground game, four players recorded more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Buccaneers last season.

Against Tampa Bay last season, 12 players rushed for at least one TD.

In the running game, no player rushed for multiple scores versus the Buccaneers last season.

