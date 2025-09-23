Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will match up with the fourth-ranked tun defense of the Arizona Cardinals (76.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Considering Walker for your DFS roster, with his next game against the Cardinals? We've got stats and information for you below.

Kenneth Walker III Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Game Date: September 25, 2025

September 25, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.5

12.5 Projected Rushing Yards: 65.74

65.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.51

0.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.49

15.49 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

Walker is the 13th-ranked fantasy player at the RB position and 45th overall, as he has tallied 37.2 total fantasy points (12.4 per game).

Last week against the New Orleans Saints, Walker posted 17.0 fantasy points, toting the ball 16 times for 38 yards (2.4 yards per carry) with one reception for 12 yards as a receiver.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to throw for at least two touchdowns in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed one player to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Arizona has allowed two players to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Arizona has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Cardinals have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Arizona has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

The Cardinals have not allowed an opposing player to score more than one rushing TD against them this season.

Want more data and analysis on Kenneth Walker III? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.