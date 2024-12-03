Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

In Week 14 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), RB Kenneth Walker III and the Seattle Seahawks will face the Arizona Cardinals, who have the 13th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (117.3 yards allowed per game).

Is Walker a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Cardinals? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Walker vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.9

12.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.3

14.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 71.04

71.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.55

0.55 Projected Receiving Yards: 20.12

20.12 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Walker Fantasy Performance

With 129.3 fantasy points in 2024 (12.9 per game), Walker is the 21st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 52nd overall.

During his last three games, Walker has 25.8 total fantasy points (8.6 per game), toting the ball 46 times for 144 yards and one touchdown. In the receiving game, he has added 54 yards on eight catches (11 targets).

Walker has posted 41.0 fantasy points (8.2 per game) during his last five games, rushing for 239 yards and scoring one touchdown on 80 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with 111 yards on 15 grabs (19 targets) as a receiver.

The highlight of Walker's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, as he tallied 29.6 fantasy points by reeling in four passes (on five targets) for 36 yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kenneth Walker III's matchup versus the Buffalo Bills in Week 8 was his worst of the season, as he posted just 4.5 fantasy points. He rushed for 12 yards on nine carries on the day with four catches for 33 yards.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns against Arizona this season.

The Cardinals have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to one opposing QB this season.

Arizona has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this year.

A total of 13 players have caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Arizona has given up at least one rushing TD to seven players this year.

The Cardinals have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this season.

