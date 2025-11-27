Kennesaw State vs Liberty Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

The Kennesaw State Owls will take on the Liberty Flames in college football action on Saturday.

Kennesaw State vs Liberty Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-126) | Liberty: (+108)

Kennesaw State: (-126) | Liberty: (+108) Spread: Kennesaw State: -2.5 (-105) | Liberty: +2.5 (-115)

Kennesaw State: -2.5 (-105) | Liberty: +2.5 (-115) Total: 55.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kennesaw State vs Liberty Betting Trends

Kennesaw State's record against the spread is 7-4-0.

Kennesaw State owns an ATS record of 4-3 as 2.5-point or greater favorites.

This season, five of Kennesaw State's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Liberty is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

Liberty has one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Liberty has seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

Kennesaw State vs Liberty Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (67.8%)

Kennesaw State vs Liberty Point Spread

Kennesaw State is favored by 2.5 points over Liberty. Kennesaw State is -105 to cover the spread, with Liberty being -115.

Kennesaw State vs Liberty Over/Under

An over/under of 55.5 has been set for Kennesaw State-Liberty on Nov. 29, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Kennesaw State vs Liberty Moneyline

Kennesaw State is the favorite, -126 on the moneyline, while Liberty is a +108 underdog.

Kennesaw State vs. Liberty Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kennesaw State 27.4 70 23.5 60 51.7 11 Liberty 24.1 94 24.5 67 50.0 11

Kennesaw State vs. Liberty Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Stadium: Williams Stadium (VA)

