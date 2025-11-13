Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the Kennesaw State Owls take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-156) | Jacksonville State: (+130)

Kennesaw State: (-156) | Jacksonville State: (+130) Spread: Kennesaw State: -3.5 (-104) | Jacksonville State: +3.5 (-118)

Kennesaw State: -3.5 (-104) | Jacksonville State: +3.5 (-118) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends

Against the spread, Kennesaw State is 6-3-0 this year.

Kennesaw State owns an ATS record of 3-2 as 3.5-point or greater favorites.

Out of nine Kennesaw State games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Jacksonville State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.

Jacksonville State has seen six of its nine games hit the over.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (63%)

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Point Spread

Jacksonville State is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-118 odds), and Kennesaw State, the favorite, is -104 to cover.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Over/Under

Kennesaw State versus Jacksonville State, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jacksonville State-Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State is the underdog at +130, and Kennesaw State is -156.

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Kennesaw State 26.0 86 21.1 31 50.9 9 Jacksonville State 29.9 62 26.0 77 54.6 9

Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Saturday, November 15, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Stadium: AmFirst Stadium

