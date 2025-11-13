Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 12 2025
In college football action on Saturday, the Kennesaw State Owls take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Kennesaw State: (-156) | Jacksonville State: (+130)
- Spread: Kennesaw State: -3.5 (-104) | Jacksonville State: +3.5 (-118)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Kennesaw State is 6-3-0 this year.
- Kennesaw State owns an ATS record of 3-2 as 3.5-point or greater favorites.
- Out of nine Kennesaw State games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
- Jacksonville State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- Jacksonville State has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Jacksonville State has seen six of its nine games hit the over.
Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Owls win (63%)
Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Point Spread
Jacksonville State is listed as an underdog by 3.5 points (-118 odds), and Kennesaw State, the favorite, is -104 to cover.
Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Over/Under
Kennesaw State versus Jacksonville State, on Nov. 15, has an over/under of 54.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Kennesaw State vs Jacksonville State Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Jacksonville State-Kennesaw State, Jacksonville State is the underdog at +130, and Kennesaw State is -156.
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Kennesaw State
|26.0
|86
|21.1
|31
|50.9
|9
|Jacksonville State
|29.9
|62
|26.0
|77
|54.6
|9
Kennesaw State vs. Jacksonville State Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, November 15, 2025
- Game time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Jacksonville, Alabama
- Stadium: AmFirst Stadium
