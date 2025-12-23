Kendrick Bourne Fantasy Football Week 17: Stats and Projections vs. Bears

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne will match up with the 18th-ranked passing defense of the Chicago Bears (217.1 yards conceded per game) in Week 17, at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Bourne's next game against the Bears, should you think about him for your DFS roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Kendrick Bourne Week 17 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers vs. Chicago Bears Game Date: December 28, 2025

December 28, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.3

4.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 32.43

32.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Bourne Fantasy Performance

Bourne has piled up 52.6 fantasy points in 2025 (4.4 per game), which ranks him 69th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 229 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Bourne has produced 4.4 fantasy points (1.5 per game), as he's hauled in five passes on nine targets for 44 yards and zero touchdowns.

Bourne has ammassed 97 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on eight catches (12 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 9.7 (1.9 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Bourne's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a matchup in which he posted 14.2 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 5 receptions, 142 yards).

Bears Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs this year.

Chicago has allowed eight players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

Four players have passed for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Bears this year.

Chicago has allowed five players to pick up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed a touchdown reception by 21 players this year.

Chicago has allowed six players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed just one player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Chicago has given up at least one rushing TD to 10 players this year.

The Bears have allowed just two players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

