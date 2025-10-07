Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 6: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Miami Dolphins and their 16th-ranked pass defense (212.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With Allen's next game against the Dolphins, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Keenan Allen Week 6 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins Game Date: October 12, 2025

October 12, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.9

10.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 57.22

57.22 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is the 18th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 79th overall, as he has posted 46.9 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has hauled in 17 balls (on 27 targets) for 160 yards and one touchdown, good for 22.0 fantasy points (7.3 per game).

The peak of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, as he put up 12.8 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed seven passes on 10 targets for 68 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Keenan Allen's game versus the New York Giants in Week 4 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 3.7 fantasy points. He tallied five receptions for 37 yards on the day.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Dolphins have allowed at least one passing TD to five opposing QBs this season.

Miami has allowed three players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this year.

The Dolphins have given up three or more passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Miami has not allowed over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Dolphins have allowed a touchdown reception by nine players this season.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

Miami has given up at least one rushing touchdown to five players this season.

The Dolphins have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

