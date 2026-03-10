Hawks vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and KFAA

The Atlanta Hawks (33-31) are 9-point favorites as they look to extend a five-game home win streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (21-43) on Tuesday, March 10, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and KFAA. The matchup has an over/under set at 240.5 points.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -9 240.5 -360 +290

Hawks vs. Mavericks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hawks win (75.4%)

Hawks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Hawks have covered the spread 33 times over 64 games with a set spread.

The Mavericks are 27-36-1 against the spread this year.

This season, 32 of the Hawks' games have gone over the point total.

Mavericks games this season have eclipsed the over/under 45.3% of the time (29 out of 64 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Atlanta has fared worse at home, covering 14 times in 31 home games, and 19 times in 33 road games.

The Hawks have gone over the over/under in 13 of 31 home games (41.9%). They've done better in road games, topping the total in 19 of 33 matchups (57.6%).

Dallas has been better against the spread at home (16-16-1) than on the road (11-20-0) this season.

Looking at the over/under, Mavericks games have gone over more frequently at home (16 of 33, 48.5%) than on the road (13 of 31, 41.9%).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 22.9 points, 10.5 boards and 7.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 11.5 points, 6.1 assists and 6.6 boards.

Onyeka Okongwu's numbers on the season are 16.1 points, 7.8 boards and 3.3 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.8% from downtown, with an average of 2.1 made treys.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 19.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Mavericks Leaders

Per game, Cooper Flagg gets the Mavericks 20.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Naji Marshall gets the Mavericks 15 points, 4.8 boards and 3.1 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocks.

P.J. Washington averages 14 points, 6.9 boards and 1.9 assists. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

Brandon Williams' numbers on the season are 13.1 points, 2.9 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. He is draining 47.1% of his shots from the field.

Per game, Max Christie gives the Mavericks 12.8 points, 3.5 boards and 2.2 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

