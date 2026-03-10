Heat vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Coverage: FDSSUN and MNMT

The Miami Heat (36-29) host the Washington Wizards (16-47) after winning five straight home games. The Heat are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 10, 2026. The matchup's over/under is 242.5.

Heat vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -15.5 242.5 -1149 +730

Heat vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (86.8%)

Heat vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Heat are 39-25-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 26 wins against the spread in 63 games this season.

This season, 35 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 63 chances.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 33 of 63 opportunities (52.4%).

Against the spread, Miami has performed worse when playing at home, covering 19 times in 32 home games, and 20 times in 33 road games.

Looking at point totals, the Heat hit the over less consistently at home, as they've gone over the total 17 times in 32 opportunities this season (53.1%). In road games, they have hit the over 18 times in 33 opportunities (54.5%).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (16-17-0) than on the road (10-20-0) this season.

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 51.5% of the time at home (17 of 33), and 53.3% of the time away (16 of 30).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 18.9 points, 9.8 boards and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 assists and 5.3 boards.

Kel'el Ware averages 11.4 points, 9.3 boards and 0.5 assists, shooting 53.5% from the floor and 39% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Davion Mitchell averages 8.8 points, 2.6 boards and 6.8 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made treys per contest.

Pelle Larsson is averaging 10.4 points, 3.4 boards and 3.4 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Alex Sarr gets the Wizards 16.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2 blocks.

Bub Carrington averages 9.8 points, 3.6 boards and 4.5 assists. He is also draining 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Per game, Justin Champagnie gives the Wizards 8.1 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Per game, Tre Johnson gives the Wizards 12.6 points, 2.8 boards and 2 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 10.4 points, 4.3 boards and 2.5 assists per game from Bilal Coulibaly.

