Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Broncos

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), wide receiver Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Denver Broncos, who have the eighth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (192.4 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Allen worth a look for his upcoming matchup against the Broncos? See below, because we can help you make the correct call.

Thinking about playing Allen this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Keenan Allen Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 3.2

3.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 4.5

4.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 26.28

26.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is the 37th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 149th overall, as he has posted 98.1 total fantasy points (6.1 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has accumulated 9.7 total fantasy points (3.2 per game), reeling in 11 balls (on 15 targets) for 97 yards and zero touchdowns.

Allen has posted 14.9 fantasy points (3.0 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 23 targets into 18 catches for 149 yards and zero TDs.

The high point of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, as he posted 17.9 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen had his worst performance of the season last week against the Houston Texans, when he tallied just 1.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Broncos Defensive Performance

Two players have recorded over 300 yards passing in a game against Denver this season.

The Broncos have allowed 12 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Denver has allowed four players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Broncos have allowed only two players to throw for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Denver has allowed just three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Broncos have allowed 18 players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

Denver has not allowed more than one TD catch to an opposing player this season.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Broncos this year.

A total of 10 players have run for at least one TD versus Denver this season.

Just one player has rushed for more than one touchdown against the Broncos this season.

Want more data and analysis on Keenan Allen? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.