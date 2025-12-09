Keenan Allen Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Keenan Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers will meet the Kansas City Chiefs and their 13th-ranked pass defense (204.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 15, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Allen worth a look for his upcoming game versus the Chiefs?

Keenan Allen Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 5.8

5.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 44.16

44.16 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

Allen is the 34th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 128th overall, as he has tallied 88.4 total fantasy points (6.8 per game).

In his last three games, Allen has compiled 105 yards and zero scores on 11 catches (14 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 10.5 fantasy points (3.5 per game) during that period.

Allen has compiled 16.5 total fantasy points (3.3 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 15 balls (on 24 targets) for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

The high point of Allen's fantasy campaign was a Week 7 outburst versus the Indianapolis Colts, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 17.9 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he caught 11 balls (on 14 targets) for 119 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy perspective, Keenan Allen stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, hauling in two passes on five targets for 19 yards (1.9 fantasy points).

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has allowed only two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Chiefs have given up at least one passing TD to nine opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this year.

The Chiefs have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

Just one player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Kansas City this year.

One player has recorded over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this season.

Only two players have run for more than one TD versus the Chiefs this season.

