Keenan Allen Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. 49ers

Keenan Allen and the Chicago Bears will play the San Francisco 49ers and their fourth-ranked passing defense (190 yards allowed per game) in Week 14, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Allen worth a look for his next game versus the 49ers? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Allen vs. 49ers Game Info

Matchup: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.5

7.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.82

55.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Allen Fantasy Performance

With 74.1 fantasy points in 2024 (7.4 per game), Allen is the 43rd-ranked player at the WR position and 146th among all players.

During his last three games Allen has been targeted 31 times, with 18 receptions for 200 yards and three TDs, resulting in 38.0 fantasy points (12.7 per game) during that stretch.

Allen has posted 46.0 fantasy points (9.2 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 27 passes on 47 targets for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

The peak of Allen's season as a fantasy producer came against the Detroit Lions last week, as he tallied 19.3 fantasy points by throwing for zero yards and zero passing touchdowns with picks.

From a fantasy standpoint, Keenan Allen delivered his worst fantasy point total of the year (1.9 points) in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching three balls for 19 yards.

49ers Defensive Performance

San Francisco has allowed over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD against the 49ers this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus San Francisco this season.

The 49ers have not allowed someone to throw more than two TDs versus them in a game this season.

San Francisco has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The 49ers have allowed 13 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

San Francisco has allowed at least two receiving TDs to two players this season.

Two players have recorded more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the 49ers this season.

San Francisco has allowed 15 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

A total of Three players have run for more than one touchdown versus the 49ers this season.

