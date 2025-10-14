Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 7: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt will match up with the 10th-ranked rushing defense of the Las Vegas Raiders (95.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 7, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Hunt a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Raiders? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Kareem Hunt Week 7 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: October 19, 2025

October 19, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 39.23

39.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.52

0.52 Projected Receiving Yards: 4.81

4.81 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Hunt Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Hunt is currently the 31st-ranked fantasy player (126th overall), tallying 42.2 total fantasy points (7.0 per game).

Looking at his last three games, Hunt has totaled 25.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game) as he's rushed for 106 yards and scored two touchdowns on 26 carries.

Hunt has generated 39.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 171 yards with three touchdowns on 44 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 45 yards on five receptions (five targets).

The highlight of Hunt's fantasy season was a Week 5 outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he posted 17.7 fantasy points -- -of-0 (0%), 0 yards, 0 TDs, INTs; 7 carries, 49 yards, 2 TDs.

From a fantasy perspective, Kareem Hunt's game versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 was his worst of the season, as he put up just 2.6 fantasy points. He ran for 16 yards on five carries on the day with two catches for 10 yards.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas has not allowed a player to record over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Raiders have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this season.

Las Vegas has allowed at least two passing TDs to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed just one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

A total of Eight players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has allowed six players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Raiders have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this year.

