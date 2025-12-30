Kareem Hunt Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Raiders

In Week 18 (Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET), RB Kareem Hunt and the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders, who have the 18th-ranked run defense in the NFL (118.9 yards allowed per game).

Is Hunt a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Raiders? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Kareem Hunt Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.0

9.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.8

9.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 45.45

45.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.57

0.57 Projected Receiving Yards: 8.10

8.10 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Hunt Fantasy Performance

With 123.9 fantasy points this season (7.7 per game), Hunt is the 28th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 95th among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Hunt has totaled 6.0 fantasy points (2.0 per game) as he's run for 52 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 16 carries.

Hunt has 23.0 total fantasy points (4.6 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 42 times for 140 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 30 yards on two catches (five targets).

The highlight of Hunt's season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, as he posted 17.7 fantasy points by running for 49 yards and two TDs on seven attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed one pass on one target for eight yards.

From a fantasy standpoint, Kareem Hunt disappointed his fantasy managers against the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, when he managed only 0.2 fantasy points (3 carries, 2 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Raiders Defensive Performance

Las Vegas is yet to allow someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of 13 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Raiders this season.

Las Vegas has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this year.

The Raiders have allowed three or more passing TDs to only three opposing QBs this season.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Las Vegas this season.

The Raiders have given up a touchdown reception by 21 players this season.

Las Vegas has given up at least two receiving TDs to only two players this season.

The Raiders have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this season.

Las Vegas has allowed at least one rushing TD to 17 players this season.

A total of Four players have rushed for more than one touchdown against the Raiders this year.

