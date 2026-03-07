Kansas vs Kansas State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Kansas State Wildcats (12-18, 3-14 Big 12) will visit the Kansas Jayhawks (21-9, 11-6 Big 12) after losing eight straight road games.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (92%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Kansas-Kansas State spread (Kansas -16.5) or total (157.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Kansas vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has compiled an 18-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas State has put together a 12-18-0 record against the spread this season.

Kansas and Kansas State cover the same percentage of spreads this year (50%) when the spread conditions of the game are equal to or greater than Saturday's line (Jayhawks as favorites by 16.5 or more and Wildcats as underdogs by 16.5 or more).

Against the spread, the Jayhawks have fared better when playing at home, covering nine times in 14 home games, and five times in 11 road games.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .278 (5-13-0). On the road, it is .500 (5-5-0).

Kansas has nine wins against the spread in 17 conference games this season.

Against the spread in Big 12 games, Kansas State is 6-11-0 this season.

Kansas vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 18 games this year and has walked away with the win 14 times (77.8%) in those games.

The Jayhawks have yet to lose in three games when named as moneyline favorite of -2778 or better.

Kansas State has won four of the 19 games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (21.1%).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +1160 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kansas has a 96.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

With 76.1 points scored per game and 69.6 points conceded last year, Kansas was 112th in the country on offense and 91st on defense.

Last year, Kansas was 43rd in college basketball in rebounds (34.7 per game) and 211th in rebounds conceded (31.7).

Last season Kansas was fourth-best in the country in assists with 17.7 per game.

With 11.5 turnovers committed per game and 10.3 turnovers forced last year, Kansas was 221st and 274th in college basketball, respectively.

With 70.8 points per game on offense, Kansas State ranked 262nd in the country last season. At the other end of the court, it gave up 69.6 points per contest, which ranked 91st in college basketball.

Kansas State pulled down 30.3 rebounds per game (282nd-ranked in college basketball). It gave up 32.7 rebounds per contest (277th-ranked).

Kansas State ranked 66th in the country with 15.3 dimes per contest.

Kansas State averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

