2023 Kansas State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:03 AM

The Kansas State Wildcats, who are currently unranked, are 3-2 on the season. For additional details on their full 2023 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Kansas State 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Southeast Missouri State September 2 W 45-0 Wildcats (-28.5) 55.5 2 Troy September 9 W 42-13 Wildcats (-14.5) 49.5 3 @ Missouri September 16 L 30-27 Wildcats (-3.5) 47.5 4 UCF September 23 W 44-31 Wildcats (-6.5) 52.5 6 @ Oklahoma State October 6 L 29-21 Wildcats (-10.5) 53.5 7 @ Texas Tech October 14 - Red Raiders (-1.5) 56.5 8 TCU October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Kansas State Last Game

The Wildcats, in their last game, were defeated by the Oklahoma State Cowboys 29-21. Will Howard threw for 152 yards, with one touchdown and three interceptions on 15-of-34 passing (44.1%) for the Cats in that game versus the Cowboys. He also tacked on 10 carries for 104 yards and one rushing touchdown. In the ground game, DJ Giddens took 16 carries for 65 yards (4.1 yards per carry), while adding four receptions for 28 yards in the passing game. Phillip Brooks accumulated three catches for 50 yards (16.7 per catch) against the Cowboys.

Kansas State Betting Insights

Kansas State has put together a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60% of those games).

The Wildcats have a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

Find even more stats and analysis about Kansas State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Kansas State Wildcats on FanDuel today!