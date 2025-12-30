Juwan Johnson Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Juwan Johnson and the New Orleans Saints will face the Atlanta Falcons and their 11th-ranked pass defense (198.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Johnson worth a look for his next matchup against the Falcons? Keep reading, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Johnson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Juwan Johnson Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.1

7.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.5

9.5 Projected Receiving Yards: 51.58

51.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.33

Projections provided by numberFire

Johnson Fantasy Performance

Johnson is the 11th-ranked fantasy player at the TE position and 147th overall, as he has tallied 98.8 total fantasy points (6.2 per game).

During his last three games Johnson has been targeted 17 times, with 16 receptions for 214 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 21.4 fantasy points (7.1 per game) during that period.

Johnson has produced 29.1 fantasy points (5.8 per game) during his last five games, as he's turned 30 targets into 25 catches for 291 yards and zero TDs.

The peak of Johnson's fantasy season so far was Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers, when he carried zero times for zero yards on his way to 15.2 fantasy points. He also had four receptions (on four targets) for 92 yards with one touchdown as a pass-catcher.

From a fantasy perspective, Juwan Johnson delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the campaign (-0.5 points) in Week 6 against the New England Patriots, hauling in two balls for 15 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Falcons Defensive Performance

One player has posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have given up at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this year.

Atlanta has allowed nine players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Falcons have given up three or more passing touchdowns to four opposing QBs this year.

Atlanta has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Falcons have allowed a TD catch by 23 players this season.

Atlanta has given up at least two receiving TDs to only three players this year.

The Falcons have allowed only two players to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

A total of eight players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to just two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.