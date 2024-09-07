menu item
Logo
NFL

Juwan Johnson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Juwan Johnson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints picked up 8.6 fantasy points last week, after being the 26th-ranked tight end fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.

Juwan Johnson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points60.822621
2024 Projected Fantasy Points74.717516

Juwan Johnson 2023 Game-by-Game

Johnson accumulated 15.0 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1Panthers8.632261

Juwan Johnson vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.8% of the time while running the ball 44.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Johnson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Juwan Johnson593736847
Chris Olave138871123511
Rashid Shaheed754671957
Alvin Kamara867546618

Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

