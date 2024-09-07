Juwan Johnson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints picked up 8.6 fantasy points last week, after being the 26th-ranked tight end fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.

Juwan Johnson Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 60.8 226 21 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 74.7 175 16

Juwan Johnson 2023 Game-by-Game

Johnson accumulated 15.0 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 8.6 3 2 26 1

Juwan Johnson vs. Other Saints Receivers

The Saints, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.8% of the time while running the ball 44.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Johnson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Juwan Johnson 59 37 368 4 7 Chris Olave 138 87 1123 5 11 Rashid Shaheed 75 46 719 5 7 Alvin Kamara 86 75 466 1 8

