Juwan Johnson 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Juwan Johnson of the New Orleans Saints picked up 8.6 fantasy points last week, after being the 26th-ranked tight end fantasy-wise (by average draft position) going into 2024, and we have lots more stats and fantasy projections on him in this article.
Juwan Johnson Key Fantasy Stats
Take a peek at Johnson's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|60.8
|226
|21
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|74.7
|175
|16
Juwan Johnson 2023 Game-by-Game
Johnson accumulated 15.0 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 90 yards and one touchdown -- in his best game of the season. That was in Week 17 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. See the rest of his last-season game log here:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|8.6
|3
|2
|26
|1
Juwan Johnson vs. Other Saints Receivers
The Saints, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 55.8% of the time while running the ball 44.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Johnson's 2023 receiving stats stack up against his New Orleans Saints teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Juwan Johnson
|59
|37
|368
|4
|7
|Chris Olave
|138
|87
|1123
|5
|11
|Rashid Shaheed
|75
|46
|719
|5
|7
|Alvin Kamara
|86
|75
|466
|1
|8
Want more data and analysis on Juwan Johnson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.