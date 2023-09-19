Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chargers

Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson will be up against the 32nd-ranked passing defense of the Los Angeles Chargers (333.0 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Jefferson's next game against the Chargers, should you consider him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and information.

Jefferson vs. Chargers Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Los Angeles Chargers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 14.42

14.42 Projected Receiving Yards: 99.58

99.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.75

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

With 28.9 fantasy points in 2023 (14.5 per game), Jefferson is the seventh-ranked fantasy player at his position and 34th overall.

In two games this season, Jefferson has been targeted 25 times, with 20 receptions for 309 yards and zero TDs, leading to 28.9 fantasy points.

Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jefferson reeled in 11 balls on 13 targets for 159 yards, good for 13.9 fantasy points.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has allowed one player to register more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this year.

Los Angeles has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Chargers have allowed one player to pass for at least three touchdowns in a game this season.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Chargers have allowed a TD reception by three players this season.

Los Angeles has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this year.

The Chargers' defense has not allowed a player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD against Los Angeles this year.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

