Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Bengals

In Week 3 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Cincinnati Bengals, who have the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (269.5 yards conceded per game).

Justin Jefferson Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.2

11.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.0

14.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 76.75

76.75 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.59

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jefferson is currently the 21st-ranked fantasy player (86th overall), putting up 18.9 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

Through two games this season, Jefferson has compiled 18.9 total fantasy points, catching seven balls (on 13 targets) for 125 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Atlanta Falcons, Jefferson produced 8.1 fantasy points, recording three receptions on six targets for 81 yards.

Bengals Defensive Performance

Cincinnati has not allowed someone to record more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Bengals have allowed two players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Cincinnati has given up two or more TD passes to one opposing QB this season.

The Bengals have given up at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

Cincinnati's defense has not allowed a player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Bengals this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass against Cincinnati this season.

No player has recorded over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Bengals this year.

Cincinnati has allowed one player to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Bengals have not given up more than one rushing TD to an opposing player this year.

