Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Falcons

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Atlanta Falcons -- whose pass defense was ranked 22nd in the league last season (224.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET.

For more info on Jefferson, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Falcons.

Justin Jefferson Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 8:20 p.m.

8:20 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 14.4

14.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 18.6

18.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 105.04

105.04 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.67

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson 2024 Fantasy Performance

Jefferson picked up 44 yards receiving, on four catches (seven targets), with one touchdown and 10.8 fantasy points in his one game so far this year.

Jefferson picked up 26.4 fantasy points -- 10 receptions, 144 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last season, in Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Jefferson accumulated 25.2 fantasy points in Week 14 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- seven catches, 132 yards and two touchdowns -- which was his second-best performance last year.

In Week 12 versus the Chicago Bears, Jefferson finished with a season-low 2.7 fantasy points, via this stat line: two receptions, 27 yards, on five targets.

Jefferson accumulated 4.8 fantasy points -- five receptions, 48 yards, on nine targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Falcons Defensive Performance

Last year, Atlanta allowed just three quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Falcons allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one touchdown pass in a game.

In the passing game, Atlanta allowed 10 players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

In the passing game, the Falcons allowed at least three passing touchdowns to six opposing quarterbacks last year.

Atlanta let five players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Falcons allowed 27 players to catch a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Atlanta allowed six players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run defense, the Falcons allowed just one player to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

On the ground, Atlanta allowed nine players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Falcons allowed only two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

