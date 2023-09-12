Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Eagles

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will play the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose passing defense was ranked first in the league last year (179.8 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

With Jefferson's next game against the Eagles, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Jefferson vs. Eagles Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles Game Day: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.49

12.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 92.52

92.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.54

Jefferson 2022 Fantasy Performance

Jefferson ranked first at his position, and 18th overall, with 240.6 fantasy points (14.2 per game) last season.

In his one game this season so far, Jefferson had nine receptions on 12 targets, for 150 yards, and ended up with 15.0 fantasy points.

In his best performance last year -- last week against the Green Bay Packers -- Jefferson accumulated 30.4 fantasy points. His stat line: nine catches, 184 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 10 against the Buffalo Bills, Jefferson picked up 25.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 10 receptions, 193 yards and one touchdown. That was his second-best output of the year.

In what was his worst game of the year, Jefferson finished with 1.4 fantasy points -- three receptions, 14 yards, on six targets. That was in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions.

Jefferson accumulated 1.5 fantasy points -- one reception, 15 yards, on five targets -- in his second-worst game of the year (Week 17 against the Green Bay Packers).

Eagles Defensive Performance

Last year, Philadelphia allowed one quarterback to amass over 300 passing yards in a game.

15 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Eagles last year.

Against Philadelphia last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Eagles surrendered at least three passing touchdowns to one opposing quarterback last year.

Versus Philadelphia last season, four players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass D, the Eagles allowed a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Looking at pass defense, Philadelphia allowed two players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Eagles allowed two players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Philadelphia last season, 14 players rushed for at least one TD.

One player rushed for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Eagles last year.

