Justin Jefferson Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Packers

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Green Bay Packers and their seventh-ranked passing defense (192.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Jefferson a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Packers? More stats and information can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Jefferson this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Justin Jefferson Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.7

8.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.6

11.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 63.84

63.84 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.40

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

With 107.1 fantasy points in 2025 (6.7 per game), Jefferson is the 34th-ranked fantasy player at his position and 129th overall.

During his last three games Jefferson has been targeted 21 times, with 12 receptions for 137 yards and zero TDs. He has put up 13.7 fantasy points (4.6 per game) during that stretch.

Jefferson has been targeted 31 times, with 16 receptions for 152 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 15.2 fantasy points (3.0 per game) during that stretch.

The highlight of Jefferson's fantasy season so far was Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught 10 balls on 11 targets for 126 yards, good for 12.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Jefferson stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks, hauling in two passes on six targets for four yards (0.4 fantasy points).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay has allowed only two players to put up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed at least one passing TD to 12 opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has given up two or more TD passes to nine opposing QBs this season.

The Packers have given up three or more passing touchdowns to only two opposing QBs this season.

Green Bay has allowed only three players to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this season.

Just two players have caught more than one touchdown pass against Green Bay this year.

Two players have racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Packers this season.

Green Bay has given up at least one rushing TD to nine players this year.

Only three players have run for more than one TD against the Packers this season.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.