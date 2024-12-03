Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 14 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will face the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the league (221.7 yards conceded per game).

Daily fantasy players, is Jefferson worth a look for his next game against the Falcons? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Jefferson vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.0

12.0 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Projected Receiving Yards: 87.40

87.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

Jefferson has been one of the top players in fantasy at the WR position this season, ranking fourth with 11.3 fantasy points per game (135.0 total points). He is 48th in fantasy points among all players.

In his last three games, Jefferson has posted 20.7 fantasy points (6.9 per game), as he's converted 22 targets into 15 catches for 207 yards and zero TDs.

Jefferson has been targeted 40 times, with 27 receptions for 392 yards and zero TDs, during his last five games, leading to 40.1 fantasy points (8.0 per game) during that period.

The high point of Jefferson's fantasy season came against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2, when he compiled 19.3 fantasy points with zero rushing yards on zero carries. As a pass-catcher, he reeled in four balls (on seven targets) for 133 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson had his worst game of the season in Week 12 against the Chicago Bears, when he posted just 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Atlanta has allowed two players to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed 10 players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Atlanta has allowed at least two passing TDs to seven opposing QBs this season.

The Falcons have allowed three players to pass for three or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed three players to pile up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

A total of 18 players have caught a TD pass versus the Falcons this year.

Atlanta has allowed two or more receiving touchdowns to three players this season.

The Falcons have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this year.

A total of five players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Atlanta this year.

The Falcons have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

