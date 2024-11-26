Justin Jefferson Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Cardinals

Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings will meet the Arizona Cardinals and their 20th-ranked passing defense (218.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Jefferson a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Cardinals? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Jefferson vs. Cardinals Game Info

Matchup: Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals

Minnesota Vikings vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Receiving Yards: 88.32

88.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

Jefferson Fantasy Performance

At the WR position, Jefferson has been one of the top players in fantasy, as he ranks third in the NFL with 11.4 fantasy points per game (125.1 total points). Overall, he is 44th in fantasy points.

In his last three games, Jefferson has put up 15.6 fantasy points (5.2 per game), as he's converted 22 targets into 13 catches for 156 yards and zero TDs.

Jefferson has compiled 41.7 total fantasy points (8.3 per game) in his last five games, reeling in 28 balls (on 40 targets) for 408 yards and zero touchdowns.

The peak of Jefferson's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers, when he caught four balls on seven targets for 133 yards with one touchdown, good for 19.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Justin Jefferson disappointed his fantasy managers against the Chicago Bears last week, when he mustered only 2.7 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Cardinals Defensive Performance

Arizona has allowed one player to rack up over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Cardinals have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this season.

Arizona has given up two or more TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Cardinals this season.

Arizona has allowed more than 100 yards receiving to two players this season.

The Cardinals have allowed a TD catch by 11 players this year.

Arizona has allowed two or more receiving TDs to one player this year.

The Cardinals have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to two players this year.

Arizona has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this year.

The Cardinals have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Jefferson? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.