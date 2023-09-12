Justin Herbert Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Titans

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert will take on the team with last season's 32nd-ranked pass defense, the Tennessee Titans (274.8 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Daily fantasy players, is Herbert worth a look for his next game versus the Titans? Scroll down, because we can help you make the correct call.

Herbert vs. Titans Game Info

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 19.96

19.96 Projected Passing Yards: 274.39

274.39 Projected Passing TDs: 2.01

2.01 Projected Rushing Yards: 17.04

17.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.14

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 279.3 fantasy points (16.4 per game), Herbert was 11th at his position (and 11th in the league).

Herbert picked up 20.9 fantasy points in his one game this season. He connected on 23 of 33 passes for 229 yards, throwing for one touchdown with zero interceptions, and ran for 17 yards on five carries tacking on one TD.

In his best game last season -- Week 12 versus the Arizona Cardinals -- Herbert accumulated 28.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 35-of-47 (74.5%), 274 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 4 carries, 38 yards.

In another good fantasy performance last year, Herbert finished with 23.5 points -- 33-of-48 (68.8%), 334 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT in Week 2 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

In his worst game of the season, Herbert ended up with 5.5 fantasy points -- 24-of-31 (77.4%), 235 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 16 against the Indianapolis Colts.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the season, Herbert finished with 8.4 points -- 37-of-57 (64.9%), 238 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 6 against the Denver Broncos.

Titans Defensive Performance

Against Tennessee last year, eight players posted more than 300 passing yards in a game.

16 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a game against the Titans last season.

In the passing game, Tennessee allowed nine players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Last season, the Titans allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Through the air, Tennessee allowed over 100 receiving yards to nine players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Titans gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Tennessee gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to seven players last season.

In terms of run D, the Titans allowed one player to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Tennessee last season, nine players rushed for at least one TD.

Last year, the Titans didn't allow any player to score two or more rushing touchdowns against them.

