Justin Herbert Fantasy Football Week 15: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

In Week 15 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will play the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league (204.2 yards allowed per game).

Considering Herbert for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Justin Herbert Week 15 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: December 14, 2025

December 14, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.5

16.5 Projected Passing Yards: 246.95

246.95 Projected Passing TDs: 1.30

1.30 Projected Rushing Yards: 18.79

18.79 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.15

Projections provided by numberFire

Herbert Fantasy Performance

With 231.1 fantasy points in 2025 (17.8 per game), Herbert is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at his position and 11th overall.

In his last three games, Herbert has amassed 28.3 fantasy points (9.4 per game), connecting on 37-of-64 passes for 371 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He's added 95 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Herbert has amassed 70.7 fantasy points (14.1 per game) in his last five games, completing 76-of-126 passes for 841 yards, with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He's added 171 rushing yards on 30 carries with one touchdown on the ground.

The highlight of Herbert's fantasy season came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, when he put up 27.9 fantasy points with zero receptions (on targets) for zero yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Justin Herbert had his worst performance of the season in Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he posted 3.3 fantasy points -- 10-of-18 (55.6%), 81 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT; 3 carries, 21 yards.

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Two players have posted over 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed four players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed three or more passing touchdowns to just one opposing QB this season.

A total of three players have racked up more than 100 yards receiving in a game against Kansas City this season.

A total of 13 players have caught a TD pass versus the Chiefs this season.

Kansas City has allowed just one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Chiefs have allowed just one player to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed 10 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Chiefs have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Justin Herbert? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.