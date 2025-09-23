Justin Fields Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Dolphins

Quarterback Justin Fields is looking at a matchup versus the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league (225.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his New York Jets play the Miami Dolphins, Monday at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Fields worth a look for his next matchup versus the Dolphins? Keep reading, because we can help you make the correct call.

Justin Fields Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins Game Date: September 29, 2025

September 29, 2025 Game Time: 7:15 p.m.

7:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.5

8.5 Projected Passing Yards: 96.47

96.47 Projected Passing TDs: 0.60

0.60 Projected Rushing Yards: 21.21

21.21 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Fields Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Fields is currently the 27th-ranked fantasy player (57th overall), tallying 33.5 total fantasy points (16.8 per game).

In two games this season, Fields has piled up 245 passing yards (19-of-33) with one passing TD and zero picks, leading to 33.5 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 97 yards rushing on 17 carries with two touchdowns.

In Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, Fields completed 27.3% of his passes for 27 yards, with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions with 49 rushing yards on the ground, good for 4.0 fantasy points.

Dolphins Defensive Performance

Miami has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Dolphins this season.

Miami has allowed two players to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Dolphins have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

Miami has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

A total of Six players have caught a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

Miami has not allowed more than one touchdown reception to an opposing player this year.

One player has picked up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Dolphins this season.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD versus Miami this season.

The Dolphins have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

